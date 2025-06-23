Skip and Loafer Announces Exciting Update for Season 2

While there is still quite some time before the return of Kodansha‘s wholesome and heartwarming Skip and Loafer for its confirmed second season, fans have been treated to a gorgeous new update that should revitalise the hype for the sequel. The anime took everyone’s breath when it took over back in 2023, and it was good and big enough to warrant another instalment, something fans have been eager to experience for more than a year now.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Skip and Loafer anime just unveiled a new key visual in a viral post. It depicts Makoto Kurume and Yuzuki Murashige sitting by the classroom window agains the backdrop of a rainy afternoon, and making Teru Teru Bozu dolls. The key visual was illustrated by the character designer of the first season, Manami Umeshita, and it seems like she will be returning with her gorgeous designs for Season 2. There isn’t a lot of information about Season 2 at the moment, but this new update surely shows that there is progress going on behind the scenes and that something more exciting will be confirmed sooner rather than later.

Skip and Loafer‘s Return Is On The Horizon

Determined to bring positive change to Japan, Mitsumi Iwakura moves from the countryside to a top high school in Tokyo. With a clear life plan, she’s confident everything will go smoothly. However, she gets lost and runs late on her first day. Luckily, she meets another new student, Sousuke Shima, who helps her find the way. Though they arrive together, Mitsumi’s clumsy first impression doesn’t go unnoticed. Despite their differences, her bond with Sousuke intrigues the class. As school life unfolds, Mitsumi begins her journey to build meaningful connections.

The second was officially announced on December 19th last year, on the cover of Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine, and soon after by the production committee. It was also confirmed that the second season would have its home on Crunchyroll, like the first did. There has been no information since then, and this new key visual shows that there is progress and hints that new information is not too far off. Skip to Loafer was one of 2023’s headlines, in a year that had Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. With a dedicated fanbase secured, the series’ return will be glorious and will feed us with more heartwarming and soothing content.