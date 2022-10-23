Slam Dunk Creator Shares Big Update on Its Comeback

If you have not heard of Slam Dunk, you might want to read up on the series ASAP. There is a reason the sports manga is considered one of the best-selling manga of all time. Creator Takehiko Inoue brought the thrilling coming-of-age story to life decades ago, and it has been off the air since 1996. But as a new movie lurks on the horizon, all eyes are on Inoue right now as he just gave an update on the project.

The news comes straight from the artist himself as Inoue updated his personal blog. It was there fans were updated on The First Slam Dunk, and Inoue says the film is "nearing completion" after several years of production.

The Full Update

Continuing on his blog, Inoue wanted to share his thanks with fans who have supported him since Slam Dunk went live in October 1990. "I realize that I am able to create something new because of the path I have taken so far... I would like to thank those who read the manga in Jump and in print volumes, those who wanted the anime, and those who have recently found the series rather than in real-time."

"I feel the characters continue to live inside me well after the series finished. Every time I draw a new illustration for a new volume edition or art book, I call them out from somewhere within me and renew them as if I am breathing new life into them."

"I can say that this film is a new Slam Dunk with a new perspective," Inoue continued, nodding to the anime's comeback. "I worked on this film in the hopes that it would have a new life... Production is now in the midst of its final uphill climb with help from the entire staff."

Clearly, Slam Dunk has its studio busy as ever, and Inoue is working hard with the team to bring this franchise back. If you are not caught up on the original anime, you can stream the entire series on Crunchyroll, Amazon, and Netflix in select regions. As of now, there is no release window for The First Slam Dunk.

