Smiling Friends Goes Full Looney Tunes With New Adult Swim Promo: Watch

Smiling Friends have perfectly joined the Looney Tunes world in one of the coolest promo videos for Adult Swim yet. Smiling Friends has been an immediate hit for Adult Swim as following the debut of its pilot as one of the April Fool’s Day takeovers a few years ago, the Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel animated series has since become one of the biggest recent releases for the network. Smiling Friends has already cemented itself among Adult Swim’s other classic icons, and that’s likely only going to continue as the animated series returns for future episodes. It’s just been fun to watch all the way through.

Smiling Friends feels like a unique series within Adult Swim as like Michael Cusack’s YOLO series, Smiling Friends tells very wacky stories within a wacky world. The multimedia approach to its animation also means that it’s hard for fans to predict the direction any particular episode can go, but also means that Smiling Friends’ characters can work in pretty much any style. This is truer than ever with the release of a new promo for Adult Swim. As shared by director Aron Fromm, Smiling Friends takes on a very Looney Tunes style to great effect. Check it out below:

What’s Next for Smiling Friends?

Smiling Friends Season 2 wrapped up its run last year, but Adult Swim has already announced that Season 3 of the animated series is now in the works. A release window or date has yet to be announced for these new episodes as of the time of this publication, but it’s going to be great if they can reach close to the heights of this Looney Tunes inspired promo. Because as it proves, Charlie and Pim pretty much work in any kind of animated format. Their designs are so pliable that experimentation with them can clearly go even further with the two.

That experimental spirit is something Smiling Friends creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel are hilariously open about messing around with. Speaking with ComicBook last year, the two of them even joked about a potential spinoff for Mr. Frog, “I feel like the Mr Frog spin off would be the most obvious,” Cusack joked. “And that’s so easy because it’s just like the Mr Frog eats the bug and we can do that for 100 seasons. Probably make more money than we do now with Smiling Friends.” To which Hadel then responded, “I think one episode of that would make more than about 100 seasons of Smiling Friends. Does that make sense?”

If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the series, Smiling Friends is now streaming with Max.

What’s Next for Looney Tunes?

As for Looney Tunes, the franchise is about to make a massive comeback of its own in the near future too. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is the very first fully animated feature film for the franchise heading to theaters, and thankfully will be hitting theaters beginning on March 14th. Unlike another of the major releases, Coyote vs. Acme, this film has not been shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery. So if you’re a Looney Tunes fan, now is the time to show your support.

There’s a potential future in which Coyote vs. Acme could release if The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie does very well in theaters, and that’s the future animation fans are going to want. If they want shows like Smiling Friends to continue, the supporting animation features like this is the way to go.