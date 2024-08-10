Solar Opposites Season 5 Shares New Clips Ahead of Premiere

Solar Opposites will be making its full return to Hulu in just a couple of days, and they are hyping up Season 5’s debut with a few special clips before its premiere. Solar Opposites will be returning to Hulu with a new wave of episodes, and it’s picking up from a wild cliffhanger as the Solar Opposites themselves seemed to be in their biggest status quo shake up yet. But like the seasons before it, it won’t be too much longer before everything is set back to their version of normal and a new season of wacky adventures begins.

Solar Opposites has been expanding further beyond the Solar Opposites as well as there are multiple key stories that fans will see explored in the coming episodes. These include the Silvercops, The Wall, and whatever new stories that will be expanding in the coming season. Ahead of Season 5’s premiere with Hulu on August 12th, Solar Opposites has shared some new clips of which you can check out above and below to get ready for what’s coming in the new season of the animated series.

Solar Opposites Season 5 Release Date

Executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, and produced by 20th Television Animation, Solar Opposites Season 5 will be making its debut on August 12th with Hulu, but has yet to confirm how many episodes it will be sticking around for. Dan Stevens took over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4, and will be returning for Season 5 of the series along with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles.

Hulu teases what to expect from the new season of Solar Opposites as such, “‘Solar Opposites’ centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five, now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.”

Solar Opposites Season 6 has also been announced to be in the works, and the animated series will also be returning later this year for a new Halloween special for Season 5.