Anime Sensation Solo Leveling Gets a Funko Pop Drop With Chase Exclusives

Solo Leveling fans will enjoy Today’s Funko drop, as it focuses on the series that has been dominating the anime culture as of late. The wave includes Sung Jinwoo, Yoo Jinho, Igris (chance at Shadow Form Chase), and Cha Hae-In with exclusive Pops of Tank and Iron with a chance at glow Chases. The terrifying Beru is also available as an exclusive, and we’re super impressed with the design. If you want to grab the first-ever wave of Solo Leveling Pops from Funko head to Amazon here or Entertainment Earth here to get your pre-orders in. You can also find them here at Hot Topic. Check out the list below for direct links to the exclusives.

Solo Leveling Beru Funko Pop / Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Solo Leveling Tank Funko Pop (Glow Chase) / Funko Exclusive

Solo Leveling Iron Funko Pop (Glow Chase) / Amazon Exclusive

Solo Leveling Sung Jinwoo Funko Pop (Glow Chase)

Solo Leveling Cha Hae-In Funko Pop

Solo Leveling Igris Funko Pop (Shadow Form Chase)

Solo Leveling Yoo Jinho Funko Pop

If you like the Solo Leveling wave, make sure to check out Funko’s recent Naruto collection. That wave brought Naruto fans 7 new Funko Pops, including two exclusives: the Naruto Sasuke (Chidori) Glow-in-the-Dark Pop and a Haku Funko Pop Plus. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below. You can find the commons here on Amazon, here at Hot Topic (some currently 20% off), and here at Entertainment Earth. The exclusives are linked directly in the following list:

Naruto Sasuke (Chidori) Glow-in-the-Dark Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Naruto Haku Funko Pop! Plus Vinyl Figure – Funko Exclusive

Naruto Classic Iruka Umino Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Naruto Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Sakura Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Sasuke Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Zabuza Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure

Naruto Classic Naruto Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Naruto Classic Sasuke Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain

