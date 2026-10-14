Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man & More Just Got the Ultimate Manga Makeover

Spider-Man, Venom, Iron Man and more Marvel Comics icons have made their way to the world of manga with a cool new wave of releases as part of a huge new partnership. Marvel and manga have made for a great team in the past as fans had previously seen Marvel working together with Shueisha on all sorts of surprising titles. But following the end of their partnership earlier this year, Kadokawa has now teamed up with Marvel on a whole new wave of manga series fans need to keep an eye out for.

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Marvel and Kadokawa officially announced their new partnership earlier this Summer with the intent of releasing new titles for some of Marvel’s most recognizeable heroes and villains. Now these titles have made their official release in Japan with the launch of each of their first chapters (which you can find here), and that means fans have now gotten the first respective looks at what kind of makeovers each of these Marvel icons will have going forward. You can check out an example of Venom’s big manga makeover below.

Marvel and Kadokawa Launch New Manga for Spider-Man & More

Courtesy of Marvel / Kadokawa

As part of this new initiative for Marvel and Kadokawa, there are currently five new titles released in Japan with Kadokawa’s KadoComi website. These include Venom: Lethal Protector The Manga, illustrated by Peperon, which sees Eddie Brock being overtaken by the symbiote and heading out on a whole new path of revenge. There’s Spider-Man: Shibuya Cross Line, illustrated by tokitokoro, which includes a brand new Spider-Man (who also teams up with a new version of Daredevil) who’s bit by a spider in Japan and investigates a serial murder in Tokyo. This seems to be a dramatic departure from the original series.

There’s also Spider-Gwen: Her Big Debut The Manga, illustrated by Ryusei Yamada, which seems more in line with the original as a young Gwen is bitten by a spider and needs to navigate her high school life while dealing with her father. There’s a new Deadpool manga too titled Deadpool: Millionaire With a Mouth The Manga from Housuke Momoi that sees Deadpool becoming so popular as part of the Avengers that his merch sales have made him a millionaire. Forming his own team, he takes on missions around the world.

What’s Next for Marvel and Kadokawa’s Team Up?

Courtesy of Marvel / Kadokawa

Then there’s Iron Man: I Am Iron Man The Manga from TERU, which seems to be the most traditional take out of all of these manga endeavors as it follows the MCU pattern Tony Stark on his path of becoming the titular hero after an incident in Afghanistan. Unfortunately these manga titles have yet to confirm any English language release plans as of the time of this writing, but it likely won’t be too long before fans outside of Japan will get the full experience with each of these titles.

We’ve seen Marvel have a lot of success with the Shueisha released manga titles in the past, and they included some wild ideas towards the end of that deal like an official crossover with Ultraman. There’s a hope that this team up will lead to the same success when it’s all said and done, but it’s starting out on a great foot with five titles to kick it all off. What are you hoping to see from this new generation of Marvel manga with Kadokawa? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!