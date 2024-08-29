SpongeBob SquarePants and Wendy’s Reportedly Team Up for Official Krabby Patty Burger

SpongeBob SquarePants is reportedly coming to Wendy’s. A new image circulating on the internet suggests that the fast food franchise is getting ready to link up with Paramount’s most recognizable cartoon series. PopVerse reports the purported leaked memo announces the partnership, which will lead to Krabby Patties being sold at Wendy’s this fall. Neither Paramount nor the fast food giant have been available to comment. Social media is already buzzing with takes about having a Krabby Patty for sale in a real restaurant. There’s also talk of a pineapple Frosty going alongside this SpongeBob SquarePants offering. (The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty would involve a new Pineapple Mango puree.)

As for the Krabby Patty, Wendy’s would be rolling out a “secret Krabby Patty Sauce” to compliment the burger. SpongeBob SquarePants fans would reasonably flock to the restaurant locations to see what all the fuss is about. The lovable yellow sponge is celebrating a 25-year anniversary and this would be a way to commemorate this long run on Nickelodeon, and now Paramount+. SpongeBob and Wendy’s have a bit of a history together through Wendy’s Kids Meal tie-ins and other promotions. If this reporting can be trusted, look for Bikini Bottom to start popping-up October 8th and run through early November at participating locations.

SpongeBob’s 25th Anniversary Rolls On

SpongeBob SquarePants in SpongeBob SquarePants

It’s been a wild few months for SpongeBob as the Paramount mascot handled a broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII with Patrick Star. ( The clips of that wildness online will still make you feel like you were dreaming.) Then, Bikini Bottom ended up hosting The Kids Choice Awards this year, with the two friends handling double duty again. That event ended up kicking off the 25th Anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants in earnest. Now, Nickelodeon is airing a bunch of fun episodes to celebrate the long run with the yellow sponge.

“A series of specially produced all-new episodes, with Easter eggs and nods to fan-favorite moments, will debut in July on Nickelodeon around the world and continue to roll out through the year. Viewers will catch up with former jellyfishing champion Kevin C. Cucumber, journey through different eras of Bikini Bottom, travel 2000 years into the future with Plankton, and more.”

