Spy x Family Will Be Dropping a Big Anime Update Soon

Spy x Family has risen the ranks to become one of Shonen Jump’s top manga. If you didn’t know, the spy comedy is set to make its anime debut in a matter of weeks. This is why fans are ready to jump at any and all updates they can get on Spy x Family, and one editor wants fans to know a surprise is coming for them ASAP.

The tease comes from Shihei Rin, a manga editor whose done work for Shonen Jump. They took to Twitter to give fans a heads up about the update, and it will be going live on social media overseas tomorrow evening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tomorrow, we will share additional information about the Spy x Family anime at 7:00 pm,” the tweet reads. “Stay tuned!”

As you can imagine, fans are geeking out about the teaser, and this is the second to target Spy x Family in the last month. It wasn’t long ago the anime’s official Twitter warned fans a special update was on the horizon, and it delivered with a brand-new poster. Now, fans are wondering whether a new trailer is in their forecasts, but they will not find out until tomorrow.

If you want to know more about Spy x Family, you can catch up on the manga through Manga Plus or Viz Media’s digital vault. You can get more details about the series from its synopsis below:

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

