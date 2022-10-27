Spy x Family Turns Its Stars Into Trainers in This Pokemon Crossover

While Spy x Family has returned to finish off its first season as a part of the Fall Anime Season, Pokemon Journeys has also played a big role in this crowded landscape by beginning the fight between Ash Ketchum and Leon for the title of world champion. With the Masters 8 Tournament set to end shortly, Ash might be facing his final days as the Pokemon anime's protagonist, but luckily one fan artist has decided to introduce new Pokemon trainers by giving Loid, Yor, and Anya pocket monsters of their own.

In the recent episodes of Spy x Family's first season, the Forger Family has introduced a new animal to their ranks, as the dog, Bond, has been adopted and holds quite the secret close to his chest. With Loid hiding his identity as the master spy Twilight, Yor keeping her life as an assassin a secret, and Anya reading the minds of those around her as a telepath, the canine addition to the Forgers can see into the future and has already saved the lives of his new family members. At present, Spy x Family has yet to announce that it will return for a season two, but considering how popular the Forgers have become, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see new episodes arrive following season one's finale.

Spy x Pokemon

Twitter Artist Hunmen00 took the opportunity to share amazing fan art that sees Loid, Yor, and Anya getting Pokemon of their own with the piece looking as though it was ripped straight from both Spy x Family and Pokemon's anime adaptations:

Pokemon Journeys hasn't revealed how many episodes are left in its current season, though with a new Nintendo Switch game arriving on the console this year which will introduce new regions, the anime adaptation might be transferring to a new story at the perfect time. Anime fans are now left wondering if Ash Ketchum should become the world champion, will he continue to be the anime protagonist or will he hand off the reins now that he has finally achieved his dream following two decades of anime episodes.

What do you think of this unique anime crossover? Do you think Ash Ketchum will maintain his role in the anime series following the Masters 8 Tournament? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of Spy x Family and Pokemon.