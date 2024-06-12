Spy x Family Code: White Blu-ray Cover Art Revealed

Spy x Family Code: White took over theaters in Japan last year before hitting the rest of the world, and now the new film is getting ready to takeover shelves with the cover art for its Blu-ray and DVD release! Spy x Family ended the second season of its TV anime last year with the release of its debut feature film across theaters in Japan. Spy x Family Code: White was a huge hit in Japan, and then continued that success as it opened in the United States and other international territories earlier this Spring. Now it's setting up for its home media launch.

Spy x Family Code: White will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD in Japan starting on July 31st, and the deluxe edition of the film will be including a new piece of cover art highlighting the main Forger Family. While the new film has yet to reveal its home release plans in the United States as of the time of this publication, Spy x Family Code: White's Blu-ray will be releasing with English subtitles in Japan if you're interested in potentially looking into importing it ahead of its Western launch. For now, you can check out the cover art for Spy x Family Code: White's home media release below.

What Is Spy x Family Code: White?

Spy x Family Code: White has yet to announce its international home media release plans as of the time of this publication. Original series creator Tatsuya Endo provided new character designs while supervising the movie's original story. Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director. As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story as it hit theaters in the U.S. earlier this Spring, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease the movie as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"