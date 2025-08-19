Spy x Family Creator Hypes Latest Release With a Whimsical Life Update

The Spy x Family manga by Tatsuya Endo is currently in a crucial phase as the story prepares to delve deeper into Donovan Desmond’s secrets. As a bi-weekly manga, Endo releases new chapters every alternate Sunday on the Shonen Jump app. While there can be certain delays in the chapter release, the author makes sure to at least drop a short extra feature to keep fans busy for the rest of the two weeks. The latest installment, Chapter 121, was released on August 17th, 2025. The release date is just one day after the end of the traditional Japanese Obon festival, something Endo laments in his latest Spy x Family update.

In his official X account, Endo promotes the chapter while also drawing an illustration of Loid Forger and Franky Franklin, who both seem to be overworked. Both of them are drawing on a desk while being visibly exhausted. While Franky is wondering about the Obon festival, Loid worries about his left eye, which hasn’t stopped twitching for more than half a year. This condition is often caused by severe fatigue and stress, which the author is unarguably familiar with. The illustration is a comical spin on the author’s plight, who has been working nonstop for the past few months, even during the festival. Fans filled the replies with heartwarming messages while thanking the author for his hard work and also wishing him well.

What Happened in Spy x Family Chapter 121?

The latest chapter circles back to the major issue regarding the true identity of Donovan Desmond. Loid tells Nightfall about Melinda missing her appointment while also discussing his recent investigations on Donovan. Although he doesn’t believe any of Melinda’s claims, he can’t completely brush them off since they could contain clues to figuring out the true motives of the villain. Loid is also trying to figure out what makes Melinda so sure about Donovan’s telepathic powers and his secret identity as an alien.

While he plans to look into Donovan’s activities in the past, his wife, Yor, and Melinda spend an exciting day together. They play bowling and participate in activities related to supernatural phenomena. They also have a heart-to-heart conversation about their troubled married lives, although they both have different concerns. Before parting ways, Melinda asks Yor to pass on her notebook to Loid, which contains a major clue to unravel Donovan’s identity. She shares her experience living with Donovan ever since he fell ill one day and became a completely different person.

Melinda has been under constant stress since then, and even looking at Donovan’s face makes her freeze in fear. She also reveals that, despite suddenly turning into a social recluse, Donovan privately met with Professor Sigmund Authen, Loid’s new neighbor. Sigmund and his wife Barbara are an elderly couple who recently moved into the same building as the Forgers. Although they are seemingly unsuspicious, Authen’s background as a neurological specialist who also dabbled in cultural anthropology makes him a bit suspicious. He may even be Donovan’s ally, or he’s probably trying to figure out his strange condition.

