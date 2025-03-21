Spy x Family Hypes Season 3 With Forger Family Promo

Based on Tatsuya Endo’s manga, Spy x Family’s anime will return with its third season this year as part of the Fall 2025 anime lineup. The TV series debuted in 2022 and has released two seasons so far, with the second one being released in two parts. The story takes in the fictional country of Ostania which has been at war with Westalis. With the war ending only recently, several people from both countries are working secretly to maintain the fragile peace between the two nations. The story follows Twilight, who assumes the identity of Loid Forger and creates a fake family in hopes of getting close to Donovan Desmond, a powerful political figure who could be instrumental in brokering peace amid a tense cold war.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second season covers the Cruise Adventure Arc, which puts Yor’s conviction as an assassin to the test. Instead of fighting to kill, her goal in the arc was to protect a mother and her son. After Yor valiantly completes her mission, the story shows us the first glimpse at Loid’s past. Season 3 will bring new adventures and chaos into the lives of the Forger family. With the October 2025 release window getting closer, the anime releases an adorable Forger family promo featuring Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond. However, while the promo looks great, it doesn’t drop any hint regarding the third season or the arcs that it will cover.

[RELATED: Spy x Family Creator Hid One Beautiful Secret in the Last Two Releases]

WIT Studio/Cloverworks

What Should You Expect From Spy x Family Season 3?

Although the episode count hasn’t been revealed yet, we can expect the third season of Spy x Family to at least cover the Friendship Schemes and the Red Circus Arc. The Friendship Schemes Arc features Anya attempting to improve her relationship. However, Yor unexpectedly befriends one of the most important people in Ostania, much to Loid’s delight. He is confident that the new Friendship Scheme has a higher chance of getting him closer to Donovan Desmond. Despite not knowing anything about Operation Strix, Yor unknowingly helps Loid in his mission as always.

Meanwhile, the Red Circus Arc focuses on Anya’s resolve to save the people around her in times of crisis. Her school bus gets hijacked by a group of terrorists on their way to a field trip. The students are terrified as everyone struggles to find a way to solve the situation without getting harmed. Despite the high stakes, Anya’s reactions, such as her hilarious inner thoughts while dealing with the terrorists, add moments of liveliness. It also prevents the arc from feeling too heavy while maintaining suspense.