Spy x Family Hypes Season 3 With Packed Summer of Daily Updates

After two very successful seasons and an overwhelmingly positive reception from anime and mainstream viewers alike, Spy x Family is finally returning with a third season this October. It’s been well over a year since Season 2 wrapped up the exciting Cruise Adventure Arc, and with Season 3 expected to adapt Loid’s backstory and one of the best arcs of the series, it is safe to say fans are on the edge of their seats waiting for the Fall 2025 season to roll around. Fortunately, Spy x Family has the perfect way to keep fans occupied throughout the summer while waiting for Season 3.

In a post on X, Spy x Family’s official anime handle shared a new adorable illustration of Anya in a penguin and fish-printed kimono staring up at fireworks. The post also announced that the series will be sharing similar summer-themed illustrations of Anya every Friday throughout the month of August, along with new web content every day. As such, fans can now look forward to a weekly dose of pure Anya wholesomeness, and what better way to celebrate Anya’s recent win as the “Must Protect at All Costs” character at the 2025 Anime Awards.

Spy x Family Announces Exciting Plans for Summer Ahead of Season 3

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio & CloverWorks

While Fridays have been dedicated to Anya for the rest of August, hopefully, fans will also get to see at least some of the other Forgers making the most of Summer. It’s been a while since Spy x Family put out the character visuals for the main cast, and with the anime being gone for so long, it certainly would be nice to see some lighthearted, wholesome art of the family.

As for the status of Season 3 of Spy x Family, the anime released a new trailer just over a week ago, giving fans their first glimpse of Loid’s tragic backstory. For now, the series has yet to provide an exact release date for Season 3 beyond the October 2025 release window. That said, it surely won’t be too long till Spy x Family locks down a premiere date, which will likely be announced sometime in the next two months. Either way, it’s shaping up to be an exciting summer for Spy x Family fans, especially with the manga making huge strides in terms of the central plot and conflict.

