Spy x Family Creator Updates Fans on Sudden Manga Hiatus (As Release Date Confirmed)

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga! Spy x Family‘s anime is currently airing its third season, which just concluded Loid’s tragic backstory. The series finally unveils his childhood as a war orphan and the brutal path he took to becoming a soldier and then the greatest spy in Westalis. After this, the story will focus on Yor Forger and her unexpected friendship with a powerful political figure. The Operation Strix will see some progress in the meantime, but Loid is still nowhere close to Donovan Desmond as he should be. However, unlike the anime, which is still shaping the story, the manga has progressed significantly, even to the point of unveiling the mysterious powers of Donovan Desmond.

It’s been months since the series first revealed his powers, and the story is slowly beginning to unravel the entire truth. Additionally, the manga also teased Anya’s tragic past with her mother, who may have died before the girl was moved to an orphanage. The manga has a biweekly schedule, and fans often keep up to date with what’s happening in the story. Following the initial disappointment, creator Tatsuya Endo returned on social media after almost a week and updated fans about the manga’s schedule while apologizing for the sudden hiatus.

On his official X account, the creator shared a message along with a visual of Franky, who is exhausted from overwork. According to the English translation, the author said, “It wasn’t mentioned in this week’s update, but the next update is scheduled for November 10th. We’re sorry for the gap in updates. It’s tough not being able to update while the anime and musical are generating excitement, and we appreciate your understanding.”

Based on the Eastern Time Zone, the manga will return with Chapter 124 on November 9th. The author also continued, “This might not make up for it, but we’ve extended the free access to all episodes campaign until November 26th (November 25th based on ET).”

He wrapped up the message with exciting news, “There’s also a character popularity poll (you can vote once per day), and it seems there will be new illustrations for the top few characters, so if you’d like, please revisit the series and participate in the poll. Thank you for your support.”

Although the creator didn’t specify, the hiatus is likely due to his busy schedule, which is quite common among mangaka. Spy x Family released Chapter 123 in two parts, with the second part being released on September 28th, 2025. The manga was supposed to release Chapter 124 on October 12th, but was hit with an unexpected hiatus. Instead of releasing a new chapter, the update featured a special Halloween visual to promote the anime’s new season. However, the series will now resume its original schedule after November 9th, which will continue to focus on Anya’s endeavors at the Eden Academy as her new semester has only just begun.

