New Spy x Family x Dandadan Crossover Fan Art Reimagines the Latest Twist in the Funniest Way

The release of Spy x Family‘s latest chapter has fans absolutely floored and unsure whether the series is planning on taking a more science fiction-focused direction. Among fan discussion and speculation regarding what the final pages of the chapter could mean for the future of the series, artists in the Spy x Family community have been inspired to create hilarious crossovers with a fellow Shonen Jump title where fighting back against alien threats is the heroes’ bread and butter.

In an adorably funny post by Spatziline on X (formerly Twitter), the artist created a fan comic re-imagining Loid’s therapy session with Melinda Desmond shortly before she confesses that she believes her husband is actually an alien. In the final panel, Okarun bursts into the room, correcting her use of the term “UFO” and boldly announcing that they are, in fact, “UAPs”.

Okarun had to join Melinda and Loid's conversation #SPY_FAMILY #Dandadan pic.twitter.com/fNx0aD1iOt — Spatziline (@spatziline) January 6, 2025

The art style used in the comic adds to its simple and effective comedy, giving Loid a super cute look to contrast with Okarun’s abrasive devotion to the occult. It also proves how much of an influence Dandadan has become within the anime and manga community, finding its way into discussions about almost every other currently ongoing Jump title.

Spy x Family’s Potential Sci-Fi Twist Could Have Huge Implications For the Manga’s Future

Spy x Family Chapter 109 is, without a doubt, one of the most talked about releases the franchise has ever had. To say that Melinda’s highly-anticipated conversation with Loid was an explosive moment would be a bombshell, and has raised the eyebrows of hands around the globe. While some readers object to the potential of aliens being added into Spy x Family‘s lore, this isn’t something that’s all that bizarre for the franchise. While it does require the series’ fans to stretch their imagination a bit further than other sci-fi elements introduced previously – most notably, Anya’s abilities – Spy x Family‘s setting, being a heavily fictionalized version of the events of the Cold War, seems to be playing a major role in this new development.

During this time, stories about UFOs and the concept of aliens became commonplace, partially due to the paranoia of unidentified aircraft in delicate, recovering war zones. The Cold War also ushered in the Space Race, a historical event wherein the United States and the Soviet Union were developing spacecraft, ultimately leading to conflict as the two nations fought to prove that one was superior to the other. With that in mind, it makes sense that Spy x Family would eventually want to touch on this topic, and, even loosely, discuss the vast amount of paranoia there was surrounding the idea that there could be something else other than humanity living beyond our solar system.

Regardless of how far Tatsuya Endo decides to run with the concept of aliens in Spy x Family‘s world-building, it has fans in a frenzy debating what the implications of Melinda’s bombshell confession could mean for Loid’s mission going forward, and for the other members of the Desmond household.

