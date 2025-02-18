The Simpsons Ran Into Major Problems With New Disney+ Episode

The Simpsons has released a brand new episode exclusively with Disney+ in the past week, but ran into some major problems with its launch as fans couldn’t find it at all. The Simpsons is currently in the midst of a break for the season as new Season 36 episodes won’t be coming back to Fox until later this March. This means that fans are hungry for new episodes of The Simpsons, and Disney+ was able to provide a brand new, exclusive episode for the streaming service. This should have been the perfect time for a brand new special, but it unfortunately was met with some issues.

The Simpsons‘ new Disney+ episode, “The Past and the Furious,” on February 12th and told a brand new story that has never been seen with the original series before. But while this should have been a huge occasion as it’s the very first regular length exclusive episode streaming with the service, Disney+ fans had trouble actually watching the episode as it was tucked under the usual The Simpsons offerings. It didn’t get prominent placement within Disney+ at all, and only those most dedicated even knew it launched.

What Happened With Disney+’s New The Simpsons Episode?

The Simpsons “The Past and the Furious” launched with Disney+ on February 12th, but fans quickly pointed out that it was very difficult to find and watch when opening the streaming service. As of the time of this publication, The Simpsons has yet to prominently place this new special within the service’s highlights (and hidden even more so if fans have a Disney+/Hulu subscription) unlike when the last special released over the holidays, “O’ Come On Ye Faithful.” Making matters even more confusing was how it was ultimately sorted within The Simpsons‘ page too. Thankfully, it’s not too much trouble to watch the episode itself once you figure it out.

Heading over to The Simpsons‘ page on Disney+ not only makes the first 35 seasons of the series available (with Season 36 exclusively streaming with the Hulu side of things in a different place), but there’s also an “Exclusives” option above Season 1. This not only contains the previously released holiday special, but it’s where you can actually watch “The Past and the Furious” itself. It’s just a little more work than fans might expect, and it’s even more hidden as many The Simpsons fans might not even know there’s a new episode available at all. It’s so tucked away.

You Should Watch The Past and the Furious

It’s a shame that “The Past and the Furious” is a bit hard to find as it’s a great episode of The Simpsons. Imagining an alternate reality version of Springfield where plants have been completely wiped out, and Mr. Burns has covered the entire city in a concrete wasteland. Lisa discovers an ability to go back in time, and meets a younger version of Mr. Burns at a different point of his life than fans have ever seen before. It’s certainly a unique exclusive special, so fans should find some time to check it out.

This is also the only new episode of the series we’re going to get for a while as The Simpsons Season 36 won’t be returning to Fox with new episodes until Sunday, March 30th as part of the Animation Domination block. It’s currently on break while Family Guy Season 23 temporarily takes its time slot for the Winter 2025 midseason schedule with the network, so fans should take the time to enjoy this new The Simpsons offering when they can.