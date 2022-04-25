✖

Star Wars: Visions made history last year when the series hit Disney+. The show marks the franchise's first anime entry, and as fans continue their pleas for season two, it seems the Lucasfilm show is ready to expand in an unexpected way. Star Wars: Visions is getting a manga, and its first entry will be done by the creator of Witch Hat Atelier.

The news comes straight from Big Gangan, the magazine who has offered to house the Star Wars: Visions manga. It turns out the series will make its debut on May 25th over in Japan. Kamome Shirahama will draw the manga's first entry which is based on The Elder. And once the episode is live, Big Gangan promises to publish several more as the year goes on.

First look at "Witch Hat Atelier" creator Kamome Shirahama drawn adaption of "Star Wars Visions" episode "The Elder" in Big Gangan issue 6/2022 out May 25



More manga adaption of "Visions" episodes follow, list below



Image © Square Enix, Kamome Shirahama, Lucasfilm Ltd, Disney pic.twitter.com/xmSXFV0nc5 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) April 24, 2022

For those who don't recall The Elder, the episode debuted last September and was overseen by the team at Studio Trigger. Masahiko Otsuka directed the episode as it tells a story set long after the death of Darth Bane. The Jedi Tajin and his Padawan Dan are found exploring the Outer Rim after the older man senses a strange disturbance in the Force. After arriving on an isolate planet, the pair meet an elderly man with ties to the Sith, and a fight to the death ensues between the three.

Shirahama is set to expand The Elder, and fans are eager to see what Tajin and Dan do in this entry. The manga artist has proven their skill with Witch Hat Atelier, and Shirahama's artwork is second to none. It seems Star Wars: Visions can only benefit from their manga, and Shirahama's entry is just one of several more to come.

What do you make of this new series order? Do you hope to see more from Star Wars: Visions...?