Studio Ghibli Theme Park Commercial Proves It's an Anime Paradise

If you want the opportunity to visit real-life anime locales, your best bet for quite some time was making the trip over to visit Universal Studios Japan, with this amusement park featuring franchises in the past including Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hunter x Hunter, and many more. Things are about to change this year as the official Studio Ghibli amusement park will open its doors and a new trailer gives anime fans an idea of how the attractions bring Ghibli's many properties to life.

Ghibli has been hyping up their upcoming amusement park for some time, with this year set to see the official opening of the attractions such as the "Grand Warehouse", "Hill of Youth", and "Dondoko Forest", though these aren't the only anime locals that are looking to hit the real world. In 2023, a recreation of "Mononoke Village" will also be opened, and in 2024, Witch Valley will arrive in the Ghibli Amusement Park as well. Besides bringing to life some major environments from their award-winning properties, the Ghibli park has revealed photos earlier this year that show recreations of characters from films such as Spirited Away will also be featured in the attractions that will arrive this November.

Twitter Outlet Catsuka released a new trailer showing Studio Ghibli's live-action amusement park, with the environments showing the level of detail that the animation house is looking to bring to its attractions which will shine a spotlight on quite a few of its biggest properties:

A look inside "Ghibli Park".

Here's a mashup of a dozen of japanese TV reports aired today, before the official opening on November 1st.

>> https://t.co/DiOd4Z5fLU pic.twitter.com/NVjujezFuX — Catsuka (@catsuka) October 12, 2022

Studio Ghibli isn't just working on this new amusement park, it is also working on a new feature-length film which has been promoted as the last film from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki. Titled "How Do You Live?", based on a novel released in 1937 that follows a fifteen-year-old dealing with problems related to poverty and his spirit, the Ghibli film has yet to reveal its release date following its postponement thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. With Ghibli's previous effort, Earwig And The Witch, marking the first time that Ghibli used CG animation, the upcoming film will apparently be a return to form for the animation studio.

Are you hoping to visit the Studio Ghibli amusement park in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.