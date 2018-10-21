‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anniversary Teaser Previews Big Broly Battle

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will soon be celebrating its eighth anniversary in Japan, and along with it comes a major update as elements of Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be making their way to the game.

Teasing a special broadcast for the anniversary, the newest look at the game briefly teases a tense showdown between Broly, Goku, and Vegeta.

A special broadcast for the game will be taking place October 28, and not only was it special because of the new Broly additions to the arcade game, but fans are hoping that a new teaser or some other type of promotional material would be revealed during the broadcast as well. The teaser also gives fans a closer look at Dragon Ball Heroes‘ version of Broly, which has been stirring up controversy among fans.

The design here is a lot more densely built than the one seen in the trailers for the upcoming movie, and it’s easier to see why it’s been stirring up so much confusion. In that same breath, the more muscular form here seems to be a lot more akin to the way Broly looked in the franchise before.

Fans have grown to prefer the new design of the character through the past few months of promotion for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so seeing this different take on the character definitely took them aback. Regardless, the fact that Broly is coming to Dragon Ball Heroes is going to be great for fans in Japan and hopefully the full broadcast features more of this anime trailer.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fourth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power.”