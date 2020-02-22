Super Dragon Ball Heroes Confirms Season 2 Premiere Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will soon be launching its next story expansion with the Big Bang Mission arc coming to the arcade game later this Spring, but unlike with the last story expansion, this one will be getting a boost from the promotional anime series. The promotional anime for the game ended its experimental first season earlier this year, and will soon be making its return for a second season with its own take on this Big Bang Mission arc. But when can fans expect to see this second season for themselves? Not too long from now, actually.

As reported by @DBSChronicles on Twitter, Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be returning for its second season on March 5th in Japan. But like the first season of the promotional series, it won’t be getting an official release outside of Japan. But also like the first season, some fans will search for their own creative means to see how this new season plays out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before it’s full return for a second season, Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional series will be debuting a special episode adapting the events of the Dark Demon Realm and Dark King Mechikabura arcs on February 23rd because this new arc will be featuring some returning characters from that arc too. So there’s quite a bit to look forward to over the next couple of weeks.

#SDBH BBM PR Anime Episode 1 comes out on March 5, 2020! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YdOStXpxWt — 🍌 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 20, 2020

The synopsis for Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ upcoming Big Bang Mission expansion reads as such, “Tokitoki, who controls all space time, escapes to the seventh universe! The twelve [Gods of Destruction] who sensed a crisis on a cosmic scale approach the seventh universe to eliminate the issue! Goku, Trunks and You come face to face and clash with the [Gods of Destruction] to protect Tokitoki. What will be the fate of the seventh universe?”

There’s currently no confirmation that these characters or scenarios will make their way into the next season of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series, but with it adapting Big Bang Mission overall many of these events are sure to overlap. Curious to see where Super Dragon Ball Heroes goes next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!