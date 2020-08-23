Sword Art Online Finally Brings Back Kirito's Classic Outfit

✖

Sword Art Online: Alicization has reached the climax of the War of Underworld arc, and it's going all out with the return of Kirito's classic Black Swordsman outfit once more. After being in a coma for the past 17 or so episodes of the War of Underworld arc thus far, Kirito had finally reawakened after Higa was able to successfully tap into the digital Kirito memories Asuna, Leafa, and Sinon had when they logged into the Underworld. But Kirito is a lot different now than when he first fell into the coma following the battle with Administrator.

Before Kirito had awoken from his coma, he was in a separate mental space that saw the hero reliving many of his biggest victories and biggest losses. Through piecing his mind back together, Kirito has seemingly been able to tap into all of his virtual abilities and not just the ones he had access to in Underworld as seen in the first half of the Alicization saga. This is cemented in place with Kirito's big reawakening as well.

Utilizing the fact that power and ability come from strength of will in the Underworld, Kirito pieces his Black Swordman outfit back together as he prepares to take on one of his former foes during the Aincrad arc. This includes the return of his dual wielding skill (which was teased in the first half of the Alicization saga as well), and Kirito was able to take on his old foe with his former strengths.

With the return of Kirito's classic look to the anime comes a return of his classic sense of overwhelming power as well. But this time it's a bit more poignant considering how much Asuna, Alice and the others have been suffering over the course of his absence. This was especially true for Asuna, who has not seen Kirito in his prime for quite some time.

Were you excited to see Kirito's classic Black Swordman look make a return in Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld? Were you glad to see Kirito finally wake up in War of Underworld? How do you think the arc will end from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

