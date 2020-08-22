Sword Art Online Debuts Kirito's First War of Underworld Fight

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld's previous episode ushered in Kirito's big return to the series when he finally woke up after several episodes, and now the newest episode has capitalized on this major return with his first real fight in the Underworld. Kirito had fallen into a coma in both his physical and digital selves following the fight with Administrator, and through several back doors Higa was able to help Kirito piece his mind back together. But rather than waking up with the same amount of power he had before the War of Underworld arc, Kirito has returned far stronger than before.

This is on display perfectly with his first real fight in the War of Underworld arc as he takes on Prisoner of Hell. Prisoner of Hell had been torturing the people around Kirito and murdering a lot of innocents while Kirito had been asleep, and thus Kirito made sure to go all out against the villain. But he had hesitated for a moment due to their history together during the Aincrad arc. But thanks to Eugeo ethereally giving Kirito a last minute confidence boost, Kirito was able to tap into his full strength.

Thus Kirito returns to his dual blade wielding ways once more and takes on Prisoner of Hell with all of his might. Although PoH had strengthened himself with the souls of the dead in Underworld, Kirito's new power was a strong counterbalance to this as he was able to boost himself with their energies as well. This made Kirito strong enough to deal the final blow necessary to take down PoH for good.

Prisoner of Hell was only one of the major enemies left to face, and Kirito still has quite a lot to do to defeat Gabriel and save Alice before he's trapped in the Underworld forever. But with him officially back in action in the War of Underworld, things are already looking up for the heroes!

