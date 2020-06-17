Sword Art Online: Alicization Announces Simulcasts for War of Underworld's Finale

Sword Art Online, like many other anime properties running today, was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which made it necessary to practice social distancing in order to "flatten the curve" of the virus, but fans won't have to wait long to see the finale as the franchise has just announced that the final season will be returning next month with some amazing simulcasts. With the likes of Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE participating in the simulcast, you'll be able to watch Sword Art Online Alicization: War of Underworld across the a number of different services shortly!

War of Underworld presented followers of the Sword Art Online series with a new story that decided to place the main protagonist of Kirito, the black swordsman, into a coma, with the character of Alice taking over the reins of the series. Exploring yet another new digital world, Kirito has run the gamut of dangerous virtual worlds that have put him into more than one life or death situation as his digital avatar became a legend across a number of game universes. Perhaps the most dangerous adventure to date, fans have been waiting for the finale of the recent season, which was split into two.

Sword Art Online's Official Twitter Account shared the details that the latest season, War of Underworld, will be returning on July 11th of this summer, with new episodes arriving every Saturday for fans to witness the final adventures of the digital crew:

🕫🕫🕫 News: We are ecstatic to announce that Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld will be returning on July 11, 2020! Catch The Last Season every Saturday on @hulu @Crunchyroll @FUNimation and @HIDIVEofficial ! pic.twitter.com/HQDB3fi5jp — Sword Art Online (@SwordArtUSA) June 10, 2020

Sword Art Online is one of the most popular genre of anime that sees the protagonists of a series finding themselves locked within a digital world, based around the same environments as your typical massively multiplayer online role playing game, though it certainly isn't the last. The Rising of the Shield Hero, Overlord, and Log Horizon are just a few of the anime that follow a somewhat similar formula and there are sure to be more in the future of anime.

Will you be watching the final simulcasts of War of Underworld later this summer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Sword Art Online!

