Sword Art Online: Alicization Shares Final ‘War of Underworld’ Trailer

Sword Art Online might have been delayed earlier this year, but the anime will not let itself be bullied into another delay. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to interrupt daily life, life in Japan is finding a new normal, and the same goes for the anime industry. That is why Sword Art Online: Alicization will return this month, and a new promo has gone live promising to bring the ‘War of Underworld’ arc to a close.

The new teaser went live earlier this week, and it features more than enough action to keep fans happy. The video, which can be found down below, showcases an all-out war with some very familiar faces. Sadly, it seems Kirito will sit much of this fight out as he is still unconscious, but his honor is being kept safe by his closest friends.

The trailer shows a slew of heroes fighting back in this war, and they are all close to Kirito. Of course, few are closer than Asuna as the woman has been in love with the hero for years. After the two first met in the original Sword Art Online anime, Kirito and Asuna have been inseparable, and she is determined to bring her future husband back to his usual self.

While this trailer has plenty of action to go around, it never slips with its animation. Sword Art Online continues to look gorgeous while under the care of A-1 Pictures. The series will debut in Japan on July 7, so fans can expect to check in with Kirito’s gang in a matter of days. Platforms like Crunchyroll and Funimation are expected to simulcast the new episodes as they go live in Japan, so here’s to hoping this epic finale lives up to our expectations!

How hyped are you for this midseason premiere to go live?