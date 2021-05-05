Sword Art Online and More to Get Audiobooks from Yen Press

✖

Audiobooks have been around for some time, and millions of people have come to love them. You can find just about any book on tape, and it seems like some light novels are about to join the list. A report by Yen Press has confirmed the publisher is launching an audiobook imprint, and it is ready to tackle manga.

According to Yen Press, its audiobook imprint will be known as Yen Audio. The publisher is teaming up with Hachette Audio to produce audiobooks for several select titles. And of course, Sword Art Online is high on that list.

You can find Yen Press's schedule of audiobook releases below. The entire thing will begin with Solo Leveling and continue through December with Sword Art Online and Overlord.

Solo Leveling Volume 1 of Korean novel series by Chugong - July

Sword Art Online Volume 1 by Reki Kawahara - August

Overlord Volume 1 by Kugane Maruyama, so-bin - September

Solo Leveling Volume 2 - October

Sword Art Online Volume 2 - October

The Miracles of the Namiya General Store Volume 1 by Keigo Higashino - November

The Saga of Tanya the Evil Volume 1 by Carlo Zen, Shinobu Shinotsuki - November

Overlord Volume 2 - December

Sword Art Online Volume 3 - December

Yen Press has said it will continue to do audiobook adaptations with Hachette Audio once these titles are out. The pair plan to tackle seasonal projects. At this point, no cast or crew has been announced for these audiobooks, but fans are excited nonetheless.

For manga readers, these audiobooks will give them a new way to enjoy light novels, so this imprint is an exciting endeavor. Yen Audio comes off the heels of a record year for Yen Press. In 2020, the company confirmed the production of manga was stifled by the pandemic but sales rose quite a bit. Now, print manga is struggling to issue enough reprints to meet demands, so audiobooks could help alleviate this sort of strain down the line.

