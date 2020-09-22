Sword Art Online Surprises with Kirito's Plans for the Future

✖

Sword Art Online finally brought the ambitious Alicization saga to an end with the final episode of the War of Underworld arc, and it surprised with Kirito's new plans for the future. When the series first began, Kazuto Kirigaya was someone kind of floating around without a real tangible goal. Like many teens his age, he had no real idea what he wanted to do for the future and instead decided to just enjoy the little moments and maybe play some games. Things obviously did not turn out the way he initially expected, and now years later Kirito has a career in mind.

The final episode of the War of Underworld arc finally revealed how Kirito's parents felt about his treks through the virtual worlds thus far, and they only really want Kirito to be happy. But they also want him to responsible in this as he truly seeks out a life without regrets. He may be a hero in the virtual world, but he needs to keep an eye on his real world self too.

Thus Kirito reveals to his parents what he wants to do with the rest of his life. Now that the Summer of his Junior year has come to an end, Kirito wants to change focus. He wants to enter the electrical engineering program at Toto Institute of Technology if he can, and eventually get a job with Rath.

This declaration made Alice happy as it means that he will eventually work in close proximity with her, and it's doubly interesting because Kirito seemingly wants to follow in the same path as Kayaba Akihiko, the one who pulled Kirito into all of this in the first place. It's a full circle kind of goal for Kirito to help develop for the next generation of children whose lives could be changed like his. But what do you think?

