New Toonami Promo Teases Sword Art Online Return

Sword Art Online will soon be returning to television for the final half of the War of Underworld arc, and Adult Swim has debuted a new promo teasing the anime's big return to the Toonami programming block. The War of Underworld arc wrapped up its run in Japan following the Summer anime season, so this means that fans of the English dub of the series will finally get to see how it all ends for themselves with the next Toonami broadcast. After getting started earlier this January, Sword Art Online is finally coming back to the block.

With Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld making its return to Adult Swim for the final half of the War of Underworld arc, Toonami has debuted the first promo for the series giving fans an idea of the kind of bloody action and spectacle that they will be privy too in the climax of the massive Alicization saga. You can check it out in the video above!

With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind wrapping up its run with the last full airing of the block (and before the special The Promised Neverland marathon aired for the Halloween holiday), fans had been wondering what shows would be replacing it and now it's been confirmed that Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld will be taking that prime 11:30PM CST/12:30AM EST time slot.

The Toonami schedule for the Saturday, November 7th airing breaks down as such (in EST):

11:00PM - Dragon Ball Super

11:30PM - Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld

12:00AM - Fire Force

12:30AM - Assassination Classroom

1:00AM - Gemusetto

1:15AM - Gemusetto

1:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

2:00AM - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The Alicization saga was one of the biggest undertakings for the Sword Art Online franchise in its anime run thus far as the third season of the series had been spread across two years and four different cours of episodes. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next to come for Kirito and all the other favorites in the anime's future.

