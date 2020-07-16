Sword Art Online - War of Underworld Releases New Poster

Sword Art Online has returned with its adaptation of the War of Underworld, presenting the end of one of the biggest story lines in the saga of Kirito, Alice, and the other denizens of this virtual world, and the franchise has released a brand new poster that hypes fans up for what might be the conclusion of the anime series, at least for quite some time. With the series being one of many that was affected by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, fans have been excited to jump back into the digital world of Alicization!

War of Underworld has returned to some controversy, with many fans reacting to Leafa being assaulted by tentacles, hinting that something far darker might have happened in the recent episode of the anime. Needless to say, the recent return of the franchise has certainly got anime fans talking about the latest adventure of Kirito and friends. Kirito's sister Leafa has been a part of the franchise since the first season of Sword Art Online, and the compromising position definitely caused a serious backlash. A-1 Pictures is still hoping to end the latest season on a high note as Kirito awakens from his coma and enters the fray.

Twitter User 7Scans shared the latest poster for Sword Art Online: War of Underworld that features both a still comatose Kirito as well as Asuna, the love interest for the black swordsman who was one of the first warriors that fought alongside him in the opening salvo:

Sword Art Online is one of the most popular anime franchises that focuses on a digital world that sees a massively multiplayer role playing game gone horribly awry, with the players having to fight as if their lives depend on it, as they do. Though the latest season has put our main protagonist, Kirito, in a very different scenario than what we had originally saw at the start of the series, it is just as action packed as the opening salvo for Sword Art Online!

