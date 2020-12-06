Sword Art Online Cosplay Brings Yuuki Back to the Spotlight

✖

Yuuki Konno was one of the most memorable characters of the Sword Art Online anime franchise, and now one cosplay has shown the spotlight on her time as the Absolute Sword in Alfheim Online. Yuuki's time in the series was short, but effective as fans were introduced to one of the strongest warriors in the franchise. Not only did the second season surprise with her debut in the anime, but it further surprised when Yuuki actually managed to defeat Kirito with her stellar sword skills. It's why fans were attached to her so quickly.

But this continued the more we learned about her as a person, and her quick journey with Asuna Yuuki through the second season's final arc cemented her within the franchise as a whole. So much so that even after her departure from the franchise she's still managed a huge cameo in the anime's massive third season. Artist @zuyane_ (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has shown the spotlight on Yuuki with some great cosplay that helps further demonstrate why she's still such a big deal years later. Check it out below:

Although Yuuki's time in the second season ended with her death, the heroine actually made a surprising cameo during the final events of the massive Alicization saga in the third season of the series. With Yuuki passing her unique eleven hit sword skill, Mother's Rosario, to Asuna following her death, Asuna actually made good use of this new technique years later. With an additional boost from Yuuki herself, the Mother's Rosario was stronger than ever as Asuna's goddess form pushed the skill to a new level.

Yuuki remains one of the most unique heroines in the franchise overall not only because of her departure from the series, but also because she's one of the leads that rarely interacted with Kirito himself. It was a huge boon for Asuna fans as it was the first time she got her own focused story, and hopefully it won't be the last as the anime prepares for its next big entry.

But what do you think? Where does Yuuki rank among your favorite heroines in Sword Art Online?