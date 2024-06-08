The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 Reveals New Girlfriends With Poster, Casting

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has revealed its new girlfriends and voice cast coming in Season 2 of the anime! The 100 Girlfriends was definitely the wildest new romantic comedy of the Fall 2023 anime schedule as fans witnessed how Rentaro Aijo went from zero luck with women throughout his entire life to coupling up with six girlfriends as the first season came to an end. But as fans know by the time, Rentaro somehow needs to meet 94 more soulmates and be their boyfriend before the series comes to an end. Luckily, the anime is coming back for more next year.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You has announced that it will be officially coming back for Season 2 some time next January as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule. To celebrate this newest update for the anime, The 100 Girlfriends has released a new poster revealing the next wave of girlfriends coming Rentaro's way with the voice cast behind them revealed as well. They include the likes of Amane Shindo as Kurumi Haraga, Rie Takahashi as Iku Suto, Lynn as Mimimi Utsukushisugi, and Kanon Takao as Meme Kakure. Check out the new poster below:

What to Know for The 100 Girlfriends Season 2

Eagle-eyed fans might have seen these new girlfriends teased at the end of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You's first season, and now it's been confirmed these new faces will really join the ever expanding Rentaro Family. The rest of the staff and voice cast from the anime's first season will be returning for their respective duties in the second season, and you can catch up with that first season now streaming with Crunchyroll ahead of Season 2's premiere in 2025.

They tease what to expect from The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You as such, "Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch-once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?"