The Apothecary Diaries Director Breaks Silence on Biggest Change in Season 3

The Apothecary Diaries is taking all the spotlight this Fall 2026 anime season with its exciting Season 3. There’s no denying it’s one of the biggest shows of the 2020s, not only within the Seinen demographic but also compared to all the major genres as well. The anime returned a year after the second season reached its bittersweet conclusion, with Maomao leaving the Rear Palace after the Shi Clan’s rebellion failed. With over 57 million copies in circulation, the series has an anime adaptation and even a live-action in the works, along with the ongoing light novel and manga. Written by Natsu Hyuga, the story is loved for its complex themes, clever mystery format, and political intrigue.

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Maomao is considered one of the best protagonists in recent years, and there’s no denying she deserves all the praise. While the anime is currently airing its third season, fans can’t ignore the considerable changes made in the anime, especially with the way the story is progressing. The change happened significantly in the second season finale, which features the aftermath of the rebellion. Not long after the premiere of the third season, the anime director shared his thoughts on the story’s progress so far.

The Apothecary Diaries Director Sheds Light on Season 3

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

In an interview with Mantan Web, Akinori Fudesaka shares, “As the story progresses, the setting gradually shifts westward, so we’ve made subtle, gradual changes in everything from the climate and culture to the color of the earthen walls of the buildings, and even the colors and structure of the clothes the characters wear.”

He also continues, “Up until now, we’ve been able to use generic materials from places like the royal court, but that becomes unusable once we move west. When we started production on the third season, I asked the producer and setting designers to ‘prioritize the art commissioning above all else.”

Fudesaka served as a director in the second season and returned in the third season as well. While it’s obvious that the tone of the story has changed, he also mentions the gradual changes in the color schemes and the clothing of the characters, which point towards a different season and vibe. The characters’ lives have changed significantly in the latest season, but it’s not just their social status. While the first two seasons centered mostly around the Rear Palace, the story is now leaning more towards the neighboring countries, which is the major reason behind the change in color scheme.

What’s Happening in The Apothecary Diaries Season 3?

Image Courtesy of Toho Animation

The second season finale already confirmed that the story will take a major turn after Maomao and Jinshi returned to the capital. The latest season is adapting the fifth volume of the novel, where Maomao had already left the Palace. She is now working as an apothecary at the Verdigris House while her adoptive father, Luomen, has returned to the Imperial Palace as the Court Physician. Not only that, but Jinshi has abandoned his fake identity as a eunuch and the manager of the Rear Palace.

As the Moon Prince and officially the Emperor’s younger brother, Jinshi has now taken on his royal duties at the court. The third season is split into two cours, with the second one scheduled to premiere in April next year as part of the Spring 2027 anime lineup. The latest season opens up with a major crisis as a locust problem leads to a potential food crisis and famine scare. Maomao notices something is strange, and it’s no surprise she wants to get to the bottom of the mystery, which will be of great help to Jinshi.

What are your thoughts on The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 so far? Let us know in the comments below!



