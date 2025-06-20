The Apothecary Diaries Hypes Season 2 Finale With Special Summer Promo

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 debuted in Winter 2025 and dropped one shocking plot twist after another. The season not only focused on Jinshi’s secret but also highlighted the friendship between Maomao and Shisui, a quirky servant girl in the Rear Palace. Just like the first season, Season 2 also ran for two consecutive cours and now it’s finally nearing its end. The ongoing arc centers around the rebellion by the Shi Clan. Although Shishou is the head of the clan, he has never gone against Shenmei, his wife, who wants to take revenge against the royal family for making her the previous emperor’s consort despite being engaged.

After returning to the Shi Clan, she spent two years planning a rebellion, all for it to end in utter failure. Even her daughter, whom she thought of as a puppet, went against her and did everything to ensure the rebellion failed with minimum casualties. Not only that, but Maomao, who was kidnapped in the Shi Clan’s stronghold, finally reunites with Jinshi in the latest episode. Jinshi and the Royal Guard have the upper hand, but the battle isn’t over unless the Shenmei and Shishou are captured or killed. As the second season draws near its end, the official website of The Apothecary Diaries’ anime shares a stunning summer visual of Jinshi and Maomao.

Jinshi and Maomao Get the Spotlight in Latest The Apothecary Diaries Collab

The official website promotes a collaboration cafe ‘#PharmacistFest vol.2,’ which will start in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya on July 4th, 2024. According to the official X account, the collaboration will last until July 27th. July 4th is also the day when the second season will broadcast its final episode and make room for the Summer 2025 anime slot. The cafe will include a menu inspired by the scenes from the anime. The special summer visual features Jinshi and Maomao in a yukata enjoying a summer festival, which is a common tradition in Japan.

Jinshi is even holding a cat toy, resembling the cat Maomao from the anime. Meanwhile, Maomao is holding a plastic packet of goldfish. The Japanese summer festivals have a common game where the players use a special scoop made of thin paper to try and scoop up goldfish from a pool of water. Since the paper can easily tear, the game is more challenging than it looks.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Finale

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is scheduled for 24 episodes, and has already released 22 episodes. The TV network is broadcasting a special program this week instead of releasing a new episode. The Shi Clan’s rebellion was futile, and gave Jinshi a chance to shine as the next in line to the throne. However, the season finale will be a major turning point in the story, especially for Jinshi, who has now forsaken his identity as Jinshi the eunuch.

After leading the battle against the rebellion, Jinshi can no longer keep up his pretense in the Rear Palace. Instead, he will likely take on his duties as Ka Zuigetsu, a member of the imperial family and the Emperor’s younger brother. As for Maomao, she will return safe and sound to the capital, but there’s no telling where she will work from now on.

