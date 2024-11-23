The Dragon Prince Season 7 Trailer Shares First Look at Final Season

The Dragon Prince is gearing up for its grand finale, and a new trailer has revealed the first look at what fans can expect to see in the final episodes for Season 7. The Dragon Prince is now one of the longest running original animated series produced together with the streaming service, and just a few years ago surprised fans with the announcement that it would be ending its long saga after seven seasons. Following the end of The Dragon Prince Season 3, the show was picked up for Seasons 4 through 7 with the intent of telling the rest of their story.

In the four years since that initial announcement, fans have gotten to see The Dragon Prince steadily release these new seasons that have taken the series in a much darker direction than when it first began. This was especially true for the start of The Mystery of Aaravos Saga that has been the primary focus of the second half of the series, and now it’s all coming to an end with the release of Season 7 with Netflix on December 19th. You can check out the newest trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 7 in the video above.

What to Know for The Dragon Prince Season 7

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos Saga Season 7 will be premiering with Netflix on December 19th, and carries the subtitle of “Dark.” This not only teases just how dark the series has become compared to what fans were introduced to when it premiered with Netflix back in 2018. This serves as the final of the seasons initially ordered with Netflix, and was previously teased to be the final saga of the story overall. But there could be hope for more down the line. This might not exactly be it.

Those behind the scenes at The Dragon Prince have been teasing fans about a potential continuation for the story, with three other seasons worth of story to tell should Netflix pick it up for more episodes. While this is technically the end of its run, if there is enough fan support following the final season’s release, there could be additional episodes down the line. If there aren’t, then fans will still want to support this anyway just to see how it all comes to an end for everyone.

Why Is The Dragon Prince So Special?

The Dragon Prince is one of Netflix’s standouts because it’s one of the longest animated series it offers exclusively on their service. It’s rare for any of their exclusive projects to get a run of this length, and even rarer for animation projects. That makes The Dragon Prince special in its own right, but then the series goes above and beyond to share a fantasy story that appeals to many fans of many ages. It’s got pretty much everything you’re looking for in a long running story in a magical world of its kind.

It certainly would be interesting to see The Dragon Prince go all the way to ten seasons for its complete saga, but getting this far is indeed an achievement as fans will get to see this story come to an end after watching it in action for six years. It grows up with the audience in a way we haven’t really seen since broadcast television was the dominant format, and it’s been such a special run that The Dragon Prince is surely going to be satisfying (and bittersweet) when its final adventure comes to pass this December.