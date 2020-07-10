The God of High School Shares Episode 2 Preview Clip, Stills

The Summer 2020 anime season kicked off with a bang as the anime adaptation for Yongje Park's Korean webcomic, The God of High School, and now Crunchyroll has shared a sneak peek at the next episode of the series. The first episode debut for this new series was so popular, that The God of High School was actually trending on social media shortly after its debut thanks to fans hyping what they liked about the debut episode of the series. With that excitement, those not familiar with the original Webtoon work have been wondering what's next from this strange fighting anime.

Now we have gotten a small peek into what is actually going to take place as Crunchyroll has shared a preview clip of some of the down time after the first big match that we saw in the first episode. Now that the first finalists have been selected in this strange tournament following that initial battle royale, it seems that each of the fighters are truly beginning to learn about one another. You can check it out in the video above!

Not only is there a special preview clip of the next episode, The God of High School also shared some preview stills of Episode 2 that have been spotted by @animetv_jp on Twitter. Just like in the clip, these still tease some of the intensity fans loved from that first episode while also potentially worrying fans about its pace.

The God of High School Episode 2 - Preview Image! 👊 pic.twitter.com/iTJiWKdkyK — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 8, 2020

It has yet to be confirmed just how many episodes The God of High School will be sticking around for, and there's one image here in particular (where Jin is getting pointed at) that has some fans worried that this anime adaptation might be moving through things too quickly. But it'll be interesting to see as the rest of the adaptation continues! What do you think of this first look at the next episode?

What did you think of The God of High School's premiere episode? Are you excited to see what's to come in the next episode? Will you be sticking around to see what happens in the rest of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.