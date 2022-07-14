The Naruto Loungefly Mini Backpack Launches As a SDCC 2022 Exclusive

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the product description notes, "this exclusive mini-backpack looks like Naruto!" It sure does. In fact, it looks like a Funko Pop version of Naruto, which is even better. To top it off, the backpack is a limited edition Entertainment Earth exclusive for San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The Loungefly SDCC 2022 Exclusive Naruto Mini-Backpack was offered briefly yesterday before selling out of its first run. However, due to popular demand they've opened pre-orders back up. You can grab one here at Entertainment Earth for $69.99 while they last. Note that US shipping is free when you use the code SUNFREE22 at checkout.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the Naruto backpack will first be sold at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 at Entertainment Earth Booth #2343. Additional stock (if it exists) will be shipped for online pre-orders in August. You won't be charged unless the item ships. You can check out more Entertainment Earth exclusives right here.

"Made of faux leather, the limited edition backpack looks like Naruto in his Pop! form and features top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, applique, and printed details. It measures roughly 11 1/2-inches tall x 8 1/4-inches wide."

On a related note, Funko recently launched a Boruto Hokage Rock set that will eventually include 7 Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Pop figures, starting with Hashirama Senju, the First Hokage. When complete, the figures will come together to form the iconic Hokage Rock. Details on this exclusive Funko Pop series can be found here.