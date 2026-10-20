The Next Big Live-Action Anime Movie Confirms U.S. Release Date – Watch Trailer

The next big live-action anime adaptation is on the way as Look Back has confirmed its United States release date with a new trailer helping to show it all off. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Look Back has been one of the most intriguing manga releases of the last few years. The one-shot release came in between the creator’s work with Chainsaw Man, and has been such a hit that it’s already gotten an anime adaptation. Now a new live-action feature film is in the works for it all too.

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The live-action Look Back feature film first made its debut across theaters in Japan earlier this year, and now it’s set to make its debut across North America. GKIDS has confirmed that they will be screening the film across limited theaters later this December, with a further expansion nationwide coming in January. To help celebrate the new film getting its full North American release, you can check out the newest trailer and poster for the live-action Look Back movie below.

When Does Look Back Come Out?

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The Look Back live-action feature film will be making its debut across limited theaters on December 30th, with a full release throughout the United States on January 15th. GKIDS also previously confirmed that the film will be releasing across international territories such as Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland, but no concrete release dates have been announced as of this time. The film has been tearing it up through the film festival circuit for the past few months, so getting a release date for its proper launch is a great step forward.

Featuring Palme d’Or winner and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters) as writer, editor, and director, Look Back adapts Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original one-shot manga of the same name. Daiju Koide is serving as producer under K2 Pictures (which handled the release of the film in Japan), and the main leads of the film include Deguchi Natsuki starring as the older Fujino, Furi Nanase starring as the younger Fujino, Makita Aju starring as the older Kyomoto, and Okada Rokka starring as the younger Kyomoto.

Why Is Look Back So Special?

Courtesy of GKIDS

When Tatsuki Fujimoto took a break during Chainsaw Man ahead of its second part release, the creator released a few experimental one-shot manga stories that focused on entirely different characters and ideas. The first of these experiments was Look Back, and it ended up becoming such a hit through its original manga that it was quickly picked up for a feature film anime adaptation and now this new live-action version. But all three versions share a core that still resonates in the same way.

The original story follows two young girls who decide to pursue their dreams of becoming manga artists together, and their lives ultimately take them in entirely different directions. Reuniting as adults, the real resonant part of it all comes through as it really speaks to art, life, and the struggles within. If this live-action version could do the same as the anime and manga did, it could be yet another great way to absorb this story.

What do you think of the Look Back live-action movie so far? Are you going to check it out over the anime movie version? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!