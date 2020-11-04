The Prince of Tennis Releases Key Visual for New OVA

✖

Takeshi Konomi's The Prince of Tennis might have come to an end long ago, but the franchise has been experiencing a revival lately as the series has returned with a few OVA specials in the last couple of years. Now with a new set of anime specials on the way, The Princess of Tennis has given fans a small peek into the new project with a look at a new key visual. Dubbed The Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs. Rikkai Game of Future, this new set of OVA specials will be launching in Japan next year.

The official Twitter account for the upcoming OVA released a new key visual for The Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future gives fans a new look at the two schools in question. What's notably different about this upcoming OVA is that it's going to be a completely original anime as these two teams will be facing off against one another for the first time in the franchise. Check out the visual below:

Releasing in Japan in two parts across February and March 2021, The Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs Rikkai Game of Future OVA will be the first time Hyotei Academy and Rikkai Dai Fuzoko Chuu will be facing off against one another in a match. While there has yet to be a confirmation as to where this OVA special will take place within The Prince of Tennis' timeline, series creator Takeshi Konomi will be overseeing the match making of the game itself.

Following the release of this new OVA, The Prince of Tennis will be making a much bigger return with a new feature film currently in the works for a release in 2021. This new film project was unfortunately delayed to next year even before the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so fans have been patiently waiting for more news on this release.

What do you think of this new look at the upcoming Prince of Tennis OVA? What did you think of the series during its initial run?