Amazon's The Promised Neverland Gets Hyped by Director and Producer

The Promised Neverland may be ready to close its manga, but the franchise is far from over. Its anime is months away from debuting a second season, and a new report confirmed the hit series is getting a live-action adaptation from Amazon Studios. Now, the director of the project is commenting on the film along with the films' executive producer.

Over on Twitter, fans heard from Rodney Rothman as the director broke his silence about the film. The director said he was thrilled to be helming the project, and he met with the manga's co-creators on a trip to Japan before the pandemic made travel impossible.

"Excited to be adapting the scary, soulful, hopeful PROMISED NEVERLAND to with Meghan Malloy, Masi Oka, Fox 21, and Amazon. I met the two creators in December in Tokyo and fell in love with the spirit behind their project," Rotham shared.

Fans are glad to hear that Rothman met with Posuka Demizu and Kaiu Shirai. The co-creators brought The Promised Neverland to life years ago. The series might look innocent enough from the outside, but it is a dark and daring tale that follows an orphanage whose mission is not what it seems. When the anime went live, audiences around the world were stunned by its setting, and it seems Amazon Studios plans to bring it to life.

So excited to be working with you @rodneyrothman and @charismatic_mf on this great project! https://t.co/62QiaVllmt — Masi Oka (@MasiOka) June 10, 2020

Of course, it helps that Oka is part of the project. The former Heroes star has been attached to several live-action anime adaptations like Netflix's Death Note and the upcoming Attack on Titan film. The Promised Neverland will be his next credit, and Oka let fans know he was "so excited" to work with the team on this ambitious adaptation.

As for series' manga, it will be over soon enough. Shueisha will publish the manga's final chapter next week, so fans are eager to see how Emma's story ends. Her final arc was a wild ride to say the least, and readers are hoping Emma gets a happy ending after all of the danger she's endured to protect her family.

