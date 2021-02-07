The Promised Neverland Prepares Recap Episode Amidst Japanese Holiday

✖

The Promised Neverland has caused a lot of chatter around social media for several reasons as fans aren't too thrilled about the combination of massive changes from the manga's source material and the recap episode that took place within the second season, and it seems as if this upcoming episode has hit the news once again as it's revealed that the recap episode might have been created in response to a Japanese holiday! With the orphans of Grace Field House escaping the walls that held them captive, they are currently exploring the unknown world and the dangers within it.

Many fans were taken aback when it was announced that the next episode of the anime of the second season would be a recap episode, considering that the second season only has eleven episodes to its name. With the outside world bringing the orphans face to face with some "friendly" demons that helped them on their journey to discover the secrets of the world while protecting their lives, many feel that a recap episode isn't necessary. However, it seems as if the episode might have been created while keeping in mind a Japanese holiday, "National Foundation Day".

Twitter User TPN Manga shared the confirmation that the next episode will be a recap episode, while also introducing the idea that said recap was created as a result of Japan's National Foundation Day, which celebrates the "foundation" of the country of Japan:

The Promised Neverland will air a recap episode on February 11th. This might be due to Japan's National Foundation Day https://t.co/cJKXxm1PBp — 🌟The Promised Neverland🌟 (@TPNManga) February 4, 2021

Recap episodes are no stranger to the world of anime, with many series deciding to take up the opportunity to catch fans up to speed with the events that have taken place in the past. For The Promised Neverland, this would work as a good summation of the orphans, especially Norman, Ray, and Emma, escaping from Grace Field House after discovering that their home was actually treating them as cattle, prepping them to be eventually devoured by monsters that ruled the world. With recent episodes revealing that there is both a human world and a demon one, the orphans are not attempting to make their way to a world that they have never known!

What have you thought of the second season so far?