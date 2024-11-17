The Quintessential Quintuplets Is Going Live-Action Thanks to Popular Idol Group

The Quintessential Quintuplets has truly become a quintessential rom-com among anime and manga fans, receiving four separate anime adaptations, a feature length movie, and four video games. Negi Haruba’s original manga is a massive success as well, having well over 20 million copies in circulation as of December 2022. Thankfully, for diehard fans of the Nakano siblings, the girls aren’t done being shonen romance icons just yet, as it’s officially been announced that The Quintessential Quintuplets would be receiving a live-action stage play featuring members from the idol group Hinatazaka46.

Featuring the fourth generation members of the popular idol group, the stage play is scheduled to run from March 8 to March 23, 2025 at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel’s Stellar Ball venue located in Tokyo, Japan. The cast will include Nanami Konishi and Kirari Takeuchi as Ichika Nakano; Tamaki Ishizuka and Rio Shimizu as Nino Nakano; Sumire Miyachi and Rina Watanabe as Miku Nakano; Yoko Shogenji, Honoka Hirao and Kaho Fujishima as Yotsuba Nakano; and finally, Mitsuki Hiraoka and Haruka Yamashita as Itsuki Nakano. The stage play will be written and directed by Akira Yamazaki, the same director that handled both the Hunter x Hunter stage adaptation and the Bocchi! The Rock stage play.

The Nakano Sisters From the Quintessential Quintuplets

The Nakano Sisters Making Their Stage Debut Marks Quintessential Quintuplets as a Modern Classic

The Quintessential Quintuplets, while relatively simple in its premise, executes what is so well that it’s managed to maintain mainstream success following its original release. With absolutely gorgeous visuals in the original manga and anime adaptation, entertaining and endearing leads, and a genuinely heartwarming story that never pits the sisters against one another despite their feelings, the series succeeds in every way that other modern shonen romances often fail to replicate. Plus, one of the main drawing points of the series comes from how well its opening moments are executed. Quintessential Quintuplets begins with a flash forward of the lead protagonist, Futaro, on his wedding day looking to his bride and giving a brief monologue before reflecting on every moment that led to their wedding day.

While simple, the mystery of which girl ends up being Futaro’s bride is intriguing enough to carry the entire high school rom-com on its shoulders throughout its entire 122 chapter run. Part of this is due to how well Negi Haruba writes his characters. The series could have easily watered each girl down to being nothing more than typical anime girl tropes – especially with it featuring both an old school tsundere and deredere as members of its core cast – the story Negi Haruba created instead goes to great lengths to flesh each of the Nakano siblings out, allowing the series’ audience to understand why they are the way that they are and offers plenty of reasonable development as to how each of them ended up developing romantic feelings for Futaro aside from that they should because of the manga being a harem series.