The Rising of the Shield Hero Debuts New Character Promo





The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the biggest isekai series, featuring the young hero Naofumi as he attempts to navigate his way through a magical new world while also seeking to save the world’s citizens from an encroaching threat which features a never-ending stream of monsters. With the first season becoming a fan-favorite when it premiered in 2019, the second season will be hitting the small screen in the spring of next year, with the series releasing a new brief glimpse at the upcoming adventures of Naofumi and his fellow adventurers.

Fans of the series were heartbroken when it was announced that it would be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with the official website for The Rising of the Shield Hero sending a message to fans explaining the delay to 2022:

“Due to various reasons, we have decided to postpone the broadcast of “The Rising of the Shield Hero” Season 2, which was scheduled to be broadcast from October 2021. Currently, we are planning to broadcast from April 2022, so when the detailed date and time are decided, we will inform you on the official website.”

The Official Twitter Account for The Rising of the Shield Hero released the new PV trailer, giving us a more in-depth look into the upcoming second season that will hurl plenty of new challenges for Naofumi and his friends to struggle against in what is easily one of the biggest isekai series around:

Naofumi himself hasn’t just had to deal with monsters on his quest through a world that is strikingly similar to that of a massively multiplayer role-playing game, but with the muddying of his reputation as his position as a Shield Hero was definitely seen as the weakest of the quartet of heroes that arrived in the magical universe. As Naofumi was also accused of a crime he didn’t commit, it was an uphill battle every step of the way as he attempted to put together a powerful band of warriors to help save the world.

Are you hyped for the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero? What do you think of this new look at Naofumi's upcoming journey?