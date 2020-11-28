The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Debuts First TV Spot

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins has debuted its first TV spot for the fourth and final season of the series! The Seven Deadly Sins will soon be making its grand return after being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the fourth season's premiere will be coming to Japan next year. With its big return only a few weeks away, the promotional train for the series has truly begun running with the series finally dropping a new trailer for the season not long ago. With this first trailer also comes the first TV spot for its upcoming premiere.

The official Twitter account for The Seven Deadly Sins' fourth and final season, dubbed The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment, has shared the first TV spot for its upcoming premiere and while there is not much in terms of brand new footage for the season fans do get a small tease of the new opening theme for the season, "Hikari Are" as vocally performed by Akihito Okano.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment is currently scheduled to premiere January 6, 2021 in Japan, and Netflix has previously confirmed that fans outside of Japan will be able to check out the new season for themselves at a later date in 2021. There has yet to be a confirmation of how many episodes this new season will be, but it was confirmed that the staff and cast will all be returning from the controversially received third season of the series.

