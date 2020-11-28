The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 Reveals First Opening, Ending Themes

✖

The Seven Deadly Sins has revealed the details for its first set of opening theme songs for the fourth and final season of the series. Originally scheduled to premiere earlier this October as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, the highly anticipated fourth season was delayed until next January due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the premiere of this newest season steadily approaching in Japan, the series has revealed who will be behind the first batch of opening and ending themes for the next season of the series.

Dubbed The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement, the fourth season of the anime will feature a new opening theme titled "Hikari Are" as performed vocally by Akihito Okano. The new ending theme for the series (titled "time.") will feature a special collaboration between composer behind the fourth season, Hiroyuki Sawano, and artist ReoNa. Sawano will be composing the music for the opening theme too!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement will be making its debut on January 6, 2021 in Japan, and Netflix has confirmed fans outside of Japan will be able to stream the new season for themselves at a later date in 2021. They have not announced a release date for the new season for fans just yet, unfortunately, but it will be hitting outside regions as a "Season 5" when it finally makes its debut.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement will be featuring a returning cast and staff from the third season, and for better or worse, Marvy Jack will be returning to collaborate with director Susumu Nishizawa at Studio DEEN for the animation production. But what do you think? Are you looking forward to The Seven Deadly Sins' next season? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!