The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Crossover Returns in 2026 With New Manga Edition

In 2024, one of the wildest crossovers to ever take place between the worlds of Japanese manga and North American comic books began. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles found themselves dropped into a brand new world where they encountered the ninjas of the Naruto franchise. Following the four-issue mini-series that brought these two worlds together, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a potential sequel series. Luckily, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto mini-series is making a comeback in 2026 in a way that you might not have seen coming.

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This October, the original mini-series that saw the Seventh Hokage meeting the likes of Michaelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello will be transformed into a single manga publication. The new compilation will take the original storyline and convert it into a manga format, making it smaller but more affordable than its trade paperback counterpart. Manga has become a major seller in North America, with franchises like One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen selling hand over fist. In recent years, Marvel and DC Comics have flipped the script on their use of trade paperback offerings, with DC’s Compact Comics and Marvel’s Premiere Editions taking some of the biggest stories and presenting them in a new way. You can see the new manga edition for the TMNT x Naruto crossover below.

idw

The Fusion of The Big Apple And Konoha

IDW & Shueisha

In the past, when comic book characters crossed over from different companies, the question arose as to how the two universes would collide. In instances such as the recent Spider-Man/Superman crossovers, Marvel and DC set up the stories by imagining that both universes had always shared the same space. When there was the previous Marvel Vs. DC comic book crossover, the two universes smashed together in a way that highlighted how they co-existed outside of one another. For those who might not know, the meeting of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Naruto flipped the script quite a bit.

In this IDW/Shueisha crossover, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exist in “Big Apple Village,” a new take on New York City that re-imagines NYC as a ninja village. While Naruto and Team 7 mostly remain the same as their original interpretations, the crossover did change Kakashi’s earlier years to actually be intertwined with those of Splinter’s. As of the writing of this article, there hasn’t been confirmation that this crossover will ever be animated, but considering we did see the Heroes in a Half-Shell take on the Dark Knight on the small screen, it is possible.

This ninja crossover was far from the first time that we saw North American icons team up with popular anime characters. In the past, we’ve witnessed Deadpool team up with My Hero Academia’s All Might, the Avengers fight against Attack on Titan’s Titans, and many comic book heroes receive manga series of their own.

What do you think of this new format for the legendary crossover? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!