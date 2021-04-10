The Way of the Househusband Debuts Opening Theme: Watch

✖

The Way of the Househusband has debuted its opening theme alongside its big Netflix premiere! Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband has been steadily taking over the manga world in the couple of years since its original debut, and in the recent years the series has taking off with fans internationally as well. Now Netflix has taken the manga to a whole new level with the recent debut of its anime adaptation. While this new adaptation hasn't been the best received with fans thus far, it's at least got quite the wild opening theme.

Celebrating its recent debut with Netflix, The Way of the Houshusband has revealed the opening theme sequence for the series. While the original theme is only 90 seconds or so in the anime itself, the version released to fans through YouTube features the entire track. Titled "Shufu no Michi" as performed by Uchikubigokumon-Doukoukai, you can check out The Way of the Househusband's opening theme track in the video above.

The Way of the Househusband is now streaming its first few episodes with Netflix, and a second part for the series has already been confirmed to be in the works. The cast for the series includes the likes of Kenjiro Tsuda as Tatsu, Shizuka Itou as Miku, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Masa, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Torajirou, Atsuko Tanaka as Hibari Torri, MAO as Gin, Jun Fukushima as Young Yakuza Lieutenant, Kimiko Saito as Town Chairperson, Masashi Nogawa and Junichi Yanagita as Police Officers, and Hochu Otsuka as Old Man Yakuza Boss.

Netflix officially describes The Way of the Househusband as such, "Feared among the yakuza as “The Immortal Dragon", Tatsu is a legend of the underworld with an impressive number of defeated rival gangs under his belt. However, hoping to wash his hands of his past, Tatsu gets married and devotes himself fully to the way of the househusband by diligently undertaking the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping each day. On the other hand, there's one person who's not happy about Tatsu's new domestic life — his tough, former yakuza underling, Masa. As Tatsu tries his best to pursue the way of the househusband, one assassin after another tries their hand at taking him out!"

