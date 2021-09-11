The Way of the Househusband Confirms Part 2 Release Date With New Trailer and Poster

Netflix has confirmed the release date for The Way of the Househusband Part 2 with a new trailer and poster! First making its debut earlier this Spring, the five episode anime adaptation of Kousuke Oono’s increasingly popular original manga series was admittedly a divisive release among anime fans. It got a lot of attention from fans for its mixed reviews upon its initial debut, and only got even more notable with its censorship in China over its lead character’s back tattoos. But even with all of that, a second wave of episodes is getting ready for its release with Netflix next month.

The Way of the Househusband Part 2 will be streaming with Netflix on October 7th worldwide and will consist of another five episodes. The second season will feature two new additions to the cast with Tatsu’s neighbor Bob voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Gintoki Sakata in Gintama), and Gouda, who is voiced by Subaru Kimura. To celebrate its upcoming release, you can check out the new trailer for Part 2 in the video above and the poster for it below from Netflix Japan’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/NetflixJP_Anime/status/1435770559342669832?s=20

If you wanted to catch up with the first few episodes before the second part premieres next month, The Way of the Househusband is now streaming its first few episodes with Netflix. The Japanese voice cast for the series includes the likes of Kenjiro Tsuda as Tatsu, Shizuka Itou as Miku, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Masa, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Torajirou, Atsuko Tanaka as Hibari Torri, MAO as Gin, Jun Fukushima as Young Yakuza Lieutenant, Kimiko Saito as Town Chairperson, Masashi Nogawa and Junichi Yanagita as Police Officers, and Hochu Otsuka as Old Man Yakuza Boss.

Netflix officially describes The Way of the Househusband as such, “Feared among the yakuza as “The Immortal Dragon”, Tatsu is a legend of the underworld with an impressive number of defeated rival gangs under his belt. However, hoping to wash his hands of his past, Tatsu gets married and devotes himself fully to the way of the househusband by diligently undertaking the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping each day. On the other hand, there’s one person who’s not happy about Tatsu’s new domestic life — his tough, former yakuza underling, Masa. As Tatsu tries his best to pursue the way of the househusband, one assassin after another tries their hand at taking him out!”

Will you be checking out The Way of the Househusband's new episodes when they drop on Netflix next month? What did you think of the first five episodes?