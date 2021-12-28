Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Trailer Sets Release Date

Tiger and Bunny has set its Season 2 release date for Netflix with a new teaser trailer! Anime fans might have noticed how there are many classic series making their return with new episodes, and one of the more surprising is Tiger and Bunny. This anime first made its debut in 2011, and even released a feature film shortly after. It’s been ten years since then, and there had been no word on whether or not a second season would happen. This was until one was announced to be in the works back in 2020, and now this new season is finally on its way!

Initially announced to be in the works for a release some time next year, Netflix had surprised fans when they had acquired the license for the new season. Now Netflix has released a new teaser trailer that shows a bit of what fans can expect from Tiger & Bunny 2, and most importantly confirmed that the new season will be streaming with Netflix beginning on April 8th. The trailer also features the first sample of the opening theme for the new season, “kaleido proud fiesta” as performed by UNISON SQUARE GARDEN. You can check out the new trailer for Tiger & Bunny 2 below:

Tiger & Bunny 2 will be launching Part 1 on April 8th on Netflix, and this will include the first 13 episodes of the new season’s confirmed 25 episode order overall. Overseen by new director Atsuko Kase with story director and script writer Masafumi Nishida returning from the first season for Bandai Namco Pictures, Tiger & Bunny 2 will feature a returning cast of Hiroaki Hirata as Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Masakazu Morita as Barnaby Brooks Jr., Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle, Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez, Mariya Ise as Huang Pao-Lin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour, Go Inoue as Keith Goodman, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin.

If you wanted to catch up before the new season premieres, you can now find Tiger & Bunny’s first season streaming on Netflix. The series is described as such, “The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show ‘HERO TV.’ Veteran hero Wild Tiger relies on his years of experience and instincts to fight crime, but his tendency to destroy public property for the sake of protecting the lives of the innocent has earned him the nickname ‘Crusher for Justice.’ Now, under orders from his new employer, Wild Tiger finds himself forced to team up with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a rookie with an attitude. Two polar opposites work to fight evil in this thrilling buddy-hero action series!”

What do you think? Are you excited for Tiger & Bunny's new season to hit Netflix next year? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes?