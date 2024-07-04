Tokyo Ghoul Anime Exhibition Poster, First Details Revealed

Tokyo Ghoul has announced it will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of its anime with a special new exhibition, but there is a notable disappointment from fans online who were hoping for more with the reveal of its poster and first details! Tokyo Ghoul fans have been asking for a new take on the anime ever since Tokyo Ghoul:re came to an end a few years ago, and talk about one being potentially in the works sparked up again as early as this Spring thanks to new websites teasing a new project. Then a countdown began in earnest this past week.

Tokyo Ghoul had been counting down to the announcement of a new project, and this turned out to be a new Tokyo Ghoul Exposition dubbed “Tokyo Ghoul EX.” Coming to Tokyo first beginning on October 21st through December before going to Osaka in December 14th through the 29th, Tokyo Ghoul EX is celebrating its official announcement with the reveal of a new poster featuring the anime art that had been seen in the countdown up to this point. You can check it out below for reference.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/tkg_anime/status/1808425454765998524

Tokyo Ghoul Remake?

This is a pretty solid announcement for Tokyo Ghoul’s 10th anniversary, but it’s unfortunately been received negatively for the majority of it as it’s not exactly what fans might have been hoping to see. Tokyo Ghoul fans have been hoping to see a new anime announcement since earlier this Spring, and the huge countdown that kicked off also made fans eagerly anticipate a much bigger announcement. The other factor is that this exposition will only be held in Japan, and thus fans in other territories won’t be able to fully enjoy it.

It’s not like a new Tokyo Ghoul anime is particularly off the table at some point in the future, but the timing of this certainly has caught fans by surprise. Maybe for a future anniversary? Until then, you can catch up with Tokyo Ghoul’s anime now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu.

As for what to expect from the latest series, Tokyo Ghoul:re is teased as such, “Haise Sasaki has been tasked with teaching Qs Squad how to be outstanding investigators, but his assignment is complicated by the troublesome personalities of his students and his own uncertain grasp of his Ghoul powers. Can he pull them together as a team, or will Qs Squad first assignment be their last?”