Tokyo Revengers Surfaces with Season One Episode Order

✖

This spring anime season is featuring the return of some big anime franchises such as My Hero Academia and Fruits Basket, but one of the biggest new series to hit the scene will be Tokyo Revengers, a time travel epic that is fit to bursting with surprises and mysteries. With the series set to hit in a little over a week on April 10th, fans can expect a strange new series to add to their roster of series they are following during the 2021 Spring Anime Season.

The first season of Tokyo Revengers has been confirmed to be twenty-four episodes and will be produced by Liden Films, the anime company best known for their work on Cells At Work Code Black and Berserk. With series like Jujutsu Kaisen and The Promised Neverland ending their respective seasons, Tokyo Revengers definitely has a good window to make a name for itself.

(Photo: Liden Films)

Tokyo Revengers' new anime series will be directed by Koichi Hatsumi (Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga) for LIDEN FILMS. Yasuyuki Muto (who worked with Hatsumi on Deadman Wonderland) will be writing the scripts, and Kenichi Ohnuki (Golden Kamuy) and Keiko Ota (Ace Attorney) will be designing the characters. The series' cast currently includes Yuki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki, Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana, Ryota Ohsaka as Naoto Tachibana, Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro Sano (Mikey), and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ken Ryuguji (Draken).

If you're unfamiliar with Tokyo Revengers, the official description for the upcoming anime series that drops later this month reads as such:

"Takemichi Hanagaki's life is at an all-time low. Just when he thought it couldn't get worse, he finds out that Hinata Tachibana, his ex-girlfriend, was murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang: a group of vicious criminals that has been disturbing society's peace for quite some time. Wondering where it all went wrong, Takemichi suddenly finds himself traveling through time, ending up 12 years in the past—when he was still in a relationship with Hinata. Realizing he has a chance to save her, Takemichi resolves to infiltrate the Tokyo Manji Gang and climb the ranks in order to rewrite the future and save Hinata from her tragic fate."

Are you hyped for the arrival of Tokyo Revengers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the spring anime season for 2021.