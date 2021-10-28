Netflix’s Tomb Raider Anime Gives Fans Major Update

Following the success of Netflix’s Castlevania, the streaming service is diving into more video game animated adaptations, with the likes of Far Cry, League of Legends, and Devil May Cry currently in the works, and Square Enix has revealed a major update to one of the biggest series set to hit the platform in the animated adventures of Lara Croft, aka Tomb Raider. With Hayley Atwell of Agent Carter and Mission: Impossible 7 fame taking on the role of the popular adventurer, the company behind the creation of Lara Croft have shared some major new details about the upcoming series.

Tomb Raider is set to be brought to life by Powerhouse Animation, the studio responsible for Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and Blood of Zeus to name a few. According to the press release by Square Enix, Hayley Atwell will be joined by actors Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon as Zip and Jonah Maiava. Baylon’s Maiava originally appeared in the rebooted game series which gave Lara a brand new origin story and took place over the course of a trilogy in Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for how this series will relate to the events of the games, it will apparently take place after the events of the “Survivor Trilogy,” which re-imagined the Tomb Raider for a brand new generation. While Netflix and Legendary Television has been tight lipped as to when fans can expect the new animated adventures of Lara Croft to arrive on the streaming service, it’s clear that Netflix is all-in when it comes to adapting some of the biggest game properties to its platform.

Currently, it seems as though there are no plans to extend the latest trilogy with a fourth entry, though considering the popularity of the franchise, we would imagine it will only be a matter of time until Lara Croft returns to consoles with a new game down the line. With Tomb Raider celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary, it definitely seems as though the series is showing no signs of stopping any time soon.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Tomb Raider’s first animated series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Lara Croft.

Via Square Enix